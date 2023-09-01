BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 4,908 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,408 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,206.7% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.13.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,582 shares of company stock worth $1,412,594. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EOG opened at $130.98 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

