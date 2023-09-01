BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 25,833 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 160.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,833 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth $37,000. Garda Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CZR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Insider Activity at Caesars Entertainment

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 33,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $1,720,679.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,747. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Caesars Entertainment news, CEO Thomas Reeg acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.43 per share, with a total value of $370,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,025. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 33,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $1,720,679.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $56.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.78. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.29 and a 200-day moving average of $48.87.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.49. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

Featured Articles

