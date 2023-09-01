Short Interest in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Rises By 9.8%

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the July 31st total of 75,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 66,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Financial Alternatives Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 51.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 9,565 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IEUS stock opened at $52.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.60. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $39.60 and a 52 week high of $56.44. The company has a market cap of $122.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $1.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed countries of Europe. IEUS was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

