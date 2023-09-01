Short Interest in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Rises By 9.7%

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the July 31st total of 21,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days.

Conifer Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNFR opened at $1.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.59. The company has a market cap of $16.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.84. Conifer has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Get Conifer alerts:

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.53 million. Conifer had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 37.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Conifer will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Conifer from $1.70 to $1.65 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CNFR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 405,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC owned about 3.32% of Conifer as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

About Conifer

(Get Free Report)

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.