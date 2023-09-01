Blair William & Co. IL Has $26.59 Million Stock Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,211 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.34% of WEX worth $26,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in WEX by 342.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in WEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,069,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WEX by 561.0% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 288,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,247,000 after acquiring an additional 245,030 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in WEX by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 598,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,024,000 after acquiring an additional 172,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in WEX by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,925,000 after acquiring an additional 164,902 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEX alerts:

Insider Activity at WEX

In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $8,015,865.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at $15,989,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Carlos Carriedo sold 756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total value of $144,154.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $8,015,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,989,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,464 shares of company stock worth $9,000,806 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WEX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of WEX from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of WEX from $219.00 to $226.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEX

WEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $198.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.60. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $204.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $621.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.63 million. WEX had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 8.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.