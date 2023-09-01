Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Short Interest Up 9.6% in August

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,226,200 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the July 31st total of 1,118,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.9 days.

Critical Elements Lithium Stock Up 0.9 %

CRECF stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. Critical Elements Lithium has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1.53.

Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

