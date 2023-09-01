Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Short Interest Up 9.6% in August

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,226,200 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the July 31st total of 1,118,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.9 days.
Critical Elements Lithium Stock Up 0.9 %
CRECF stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. Critical Elements Lithium has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1.53.
Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Critical Elements Lithium
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 5 Critical Takeaways From MongoDB’s Q2 Results for AI Investors
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 3 Stocks to Buy Now Ahead of Seasonal September Tailwinds
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 Health Companies with Healthy Insider Buying and Market Support
Receive News & Ratings for Critical Elements Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Elements Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.