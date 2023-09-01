Blair William & Co. IL Increases Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 583,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,994 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.07% of Marvell Technology worth $25,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 389.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $127,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,818,123.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $127,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,818,123.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $106,784.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,226.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,158 shares of company stock worth $7,044,475 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 1.3 %

MRVL stock opened at $59.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.39, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $67.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 25th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.