Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 68,904 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,010 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,904 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $25,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $312,964,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Fortinet by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,607,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,300,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,035 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Fortinet by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,155,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,127 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Fortinet by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,383,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,728 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $60.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.69. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $81.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen downgraded Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fortinet from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Fortinet from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Fortinet from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fortinet

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $1,457,937.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,351.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $441,669.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,012,700.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $1,457,937.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $270,351.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,218 shares of company stock worth $4,429,412 in the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.