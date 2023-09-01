Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Equinix were worth $21,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 765,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,120,000 after purchasing an additional 56,711 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Equinix by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 132,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $781.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $781.83 and a 200 day moving average of $739.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $821.63.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Equinix

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.32%.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total transaction of $753,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,177 shares in the company, valued at $17,462,478.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total transaction of $753,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,462,478.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total transaction of $3,619,674.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,684,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,714 shares of company stock worth $12,785,076. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $765.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Truist Financial cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $870.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $810.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $850.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $811.19.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Equinix

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.