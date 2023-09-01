Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,720 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.11% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $24,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP stock opened at $105.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.91. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.57 and a 52 week high of $112.33.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

