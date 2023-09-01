Blair William & Co. IL Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $23,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,450,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $249.63 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $252.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

