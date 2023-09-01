Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,003 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $22,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 45,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Roth Capital cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

ATVI stock opened at $92.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $93.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.43.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 1.07%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 36.26%.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

