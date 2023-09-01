Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 43,550 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,529,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,550 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 1.98% of Dynavax Technologies worth $24,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 1,500,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $21,585,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 915,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,166,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 1,500,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $21,585,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 915,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,166,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 500,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $6,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,415,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,622,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,085,518 shares of company stock valued at $29,199,341. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $15.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 17.78 and a quick ratio of 16.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.52.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $60.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DVAX shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

