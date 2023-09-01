First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the July 31st total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $47.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.23. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $49.54.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.0451 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
