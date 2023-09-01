First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the July 31st total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $47.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.23. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $49.54.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.0451 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

