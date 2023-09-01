Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Short Interest Up 10.0% in August

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,810,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the July 31st total of 15,280,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

COMP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Compass from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Gordon Haskett lowered Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Compass in a report on Monday, July 24th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Compass in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.13.

COMP opened at $3.69 on Friday. Compass has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.42.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 90.76% and a negative net margin of 10.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 15,000,000 shares of Compass stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $55,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,365,273 shares in the company, valued at $433,077,857.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $55,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,365,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,077,857.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 40,144 shares of Compass stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $147,328.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 806,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,273.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

