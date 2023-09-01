Short Interest in Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Rises By 10.0%

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,700 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the July 31st total of 191,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Fury Gold Mines Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of FURY stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.90. Fury Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $0.75.

Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Fury Gold Mines will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fury Gold Mines in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Fury Gold Mines by 185.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 92,811 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Fury Gold Mines from $1.50 to $1.40 in a report on Monday, June 26th.

Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Eau Claire property located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020.

