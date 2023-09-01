African Gold Acquisition (NYSE:AGAC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.99

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.99 and last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 2104 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

African Gold Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.42.

Institutional Trading of African Gold Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGAC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in African Gold Acquisition by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 496,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after buying an additional 8,613 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in African Gold Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $11,384,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in African Gold Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in African Gold Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,922,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in African Gold Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

About African Gold Acquisition

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. African Gold Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

