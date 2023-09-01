Hopewell Highway Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:HHILY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.87

Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited (OTCMKTS:HHILY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $1.87, with a volume of 18 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23.
About Hopewell Highway Infrastructure
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages expressways in the People's Republic of China. The company operates toll-expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen Superhighway, Phase I of the Western Delta Route, Phase II of the Western Delta Route, and Phase III of the Western Delta Route.
