Avidian Gold (CVE:AVG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Shares of Avidian Gold Corp. (CVE:AVG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 50000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.35, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.92.

Avidian Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in North America. It also explores for silver and copper properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Golden Zone property covering an area of 12,525 hectares located in Alaska; the Amanita property claims totaling 1,460 hectares situated to the northeast of Fairbanks, Alaska; and the Jungo Property covering an area of 2,000 hectares located in Jackson Mountains Terrane, Nevada.

