PVH (NYSE:PVH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS.

PVH Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:PVH opened at $83.60 on Friday. PVH has a one year low of $43.49 and a one year high of $94.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.07.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 20.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 17.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of PVH by 29.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PVH by 2.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 21.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PVH. UBS Group increased their target price on PVH from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PVH from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.61.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

