Short Interest in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Rises By 9.5%

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,780,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the July 31st total of 8,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $17.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 18.96 and a quick ratio of 18.96. 89bio has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $22.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.70.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts forecast that 89bio will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathleen Laporte sold 12,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $235,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 15,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,978 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,739,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in 89bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of 89bio by 807.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 26,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 23,694 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,125,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,183,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 101,130 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ETNB shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of 89bio from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of 89bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.44.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

