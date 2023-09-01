Short Interest in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Expands By 9.6%

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,900 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the July 31st total of 178,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 145,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Insurance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 1.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 361,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 151.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 8,314 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 896.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 9,531 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 14.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 9,541 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 31.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Heritage Insurance from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Heritage Insurance in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Heritage Insurance from $4.25 to $4.15 in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

Heritage Insurance Price Performance

Heritage Insurance stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. Heritage Insurance has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $6.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.98 million, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.27. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $185.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

