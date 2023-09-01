Strike (STRK) Market Capitalization Hits $37.23 Million

Strike (STRK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Strike has a market cap of $37.23 million and approximately $900,350.55 worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike token can currently be purchased for about $9.62 or 0.00037008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Strike Profile

Strike’s launch date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,869,806 tokens. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance. The official website for Strike is strike.org.

Buying and Selling Strike

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

