Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) Short Interest Update

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the July 31st total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Global Business Travel Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GBTG opened at $6.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.82. Global Business Travel Group has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $8.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Global Business Travel Group from $8.80 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Global Business Travel Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Business Travel Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.90.

About Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

