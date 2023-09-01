Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $392,000 Stock Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC cut its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 66.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,619 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELF. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,287,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,224,000 after buying an additional 67,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,262,000 after buying an additional 504,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,606,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,445,000 after buying an additional 55,263 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 140.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,553,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,909,000 after buying an additional 906,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,088,000 after buying an additional 241,048 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ELF opened at $139.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.54. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 78.37, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.50.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.51. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $216.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.92 million. On average, research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

ELF has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

In other news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 15,020 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.93, for a total transaction of $1,981,588.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,977 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,411,725.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 23,659 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $2,479,699.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,104 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,290,890.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,682 shares of company stock valued at $18,983,051 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

