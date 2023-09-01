Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 263,043.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 605,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,650,000 after buying an additional 605,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,455,000 after purchasing an additional 194,195 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 323.6% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 224,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,113,000 after purchasing an additional 171,500 shares during the period. Main Management Fund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,164,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 535,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,954,000 after acquiring an additional 141,862 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $116.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.67. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

