Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $343,000 Stock Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,111 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fluor by 665.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Stock Performance

Shares of FLR stock opened at $34.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average of $30.93. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.48 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $38.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fluor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.14.

Fluor Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

