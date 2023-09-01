iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Shares Sold by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Free Report) by 88.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,587 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 16,266.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,977,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952,790 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 1,646.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 497,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,554,000 after buying an additional 469,339 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $23,372,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $9,861,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 89.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,564,000 after buying an additional 68,850 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Financials ETF stock opened at $72.11 on Friday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $59.97 and a 52-week high of $77.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.32.

iShares Global Financials ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

