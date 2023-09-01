Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $260,000 Holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 66,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 84,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QAI opened at $30.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $634.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.30. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 1-year low of $26.94 and a 1-year high of $31.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.52.

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

