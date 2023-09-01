Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 16.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 95,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in PayPal by 301.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 37,797 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in PayPal by 4.6% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in PayPal by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 60.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 107,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after buying an additional 40,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.03.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $62.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.39. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.29 and a fifty-two week high of $99.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

