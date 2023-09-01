Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $213,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 943 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,371,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP lifted its position in shares of Visa by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 24,871 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Visa by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 371,379 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $83,731,000 after purchasing an additional 30,849 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,257 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,600 shares of company stock worth $13,828,767. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $247.73 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $248.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.49. The stock has a market cap of $461.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

