BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 23,772 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 104.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,772 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 95.1% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 4.1% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,970,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,213,000 after purchasing an additional 76,704 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 339.1% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,709,000 after purchasing an additional 428,817 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 14.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 125,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,323,000 after purchasing an additional 15,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 32.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ON opened at $99.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.64. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $54.93 and a twelve month high of $111.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

ON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $2,056,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,400,943.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,109.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,583 shares of company stock valued at $9,835,676 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

