Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total transaction of $1,216,794.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $2,286,000. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL stock opened at $74.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.03 and a 52 week high of $78.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.61.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Aflac had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

