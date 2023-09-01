Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.39-$3.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $912.00 million-$929.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $916.37 million. Cooper Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $12.72-$12.90 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COO has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $431.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $400.56.

Cooper Companies Trading Down 2.9 %

COO opened at $369.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 63.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.90. Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $244.21 and a twelve month high of $399.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $381.77 and a 200-day moving average of $369.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $930.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.77 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 1.03%.

Institutional Trading of Cooper Companies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,368,727 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,241,927,000 after purchasing an additional 70,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,225,167 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,577,508,000 after purchasing an additional 416,807 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $909,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,373 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,531,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $571,864,000 after purchasing an additional 25,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 102,613.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,385,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $458,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,262 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

