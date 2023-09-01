Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Announces Earnings Results

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $159.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.91 million. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Tilly’s Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Tilly’s stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.88 million, a P/E ratio of -103.32 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.81. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $10.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tilly’s

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 10,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $72,089.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,255.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $47,532.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,172,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,164,425.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 10,211 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $72,089.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,255.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 154,408 shares of company stock worth $1,022,437 in the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tilly’s

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 2,279.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 8,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TLYS shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tilly’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tilly’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

