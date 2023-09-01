Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues Earnings Results

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lands’ End had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $323.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Lands’ End updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.14-$0.03 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.20–$0.13 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LE opened at $7.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Lands’ End has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $11.93. The firm has a market cap of $254.81 million, a PE ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 3.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lands’ End by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 46,839 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. 32.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lands’ End in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

