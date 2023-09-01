IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (IRS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 6th.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 0.7 %

IRS stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.58. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $3.49 and a fifty-two week high of $8.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 17.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

