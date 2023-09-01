Rathbones Group PLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 54,976 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.10 and its 200 day moving average is $40.50. The stock has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.