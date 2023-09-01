First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,621 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Cummins worth $33,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,070,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 162.2% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Cummins by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.17.

Cummins Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $230.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.40 and a twelve month high of $265.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

