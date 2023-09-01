First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $30.48 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 374.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 508,385 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.65% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $30,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 10,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 29.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 92,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 20,938 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,159,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,824,000 after purchasing an additional 36,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 86,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $52.47 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $52.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

