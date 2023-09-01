First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 8,324 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 188,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,324 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $31,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 25,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $183.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $191.41.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $177.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,994.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.33, for a total transaction of $435,192.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,347,386.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,568 shares of company stock worth $5,008,604 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

