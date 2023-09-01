ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 41,224 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,224 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $13,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,716,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,906,000 after buying an additional 95,613 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APH opened at $88.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.78 and a 200-day moving average of $80.54. The company has a market cap of $52.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $65.21 and a one year high of $90.28.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.36%.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $6,653,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,847. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Luc Walter sold 264,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $23,136,481.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,286,041.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $6,653,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,847. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,339,962 shares of company stock valued at $117,480,732. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

