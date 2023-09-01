ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 5,395 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $15,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB stock opened at $58.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $62.78.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Schlumberger

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $3,529,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 36,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,356.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,009,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,577.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $3,529,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,356.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,805 shares of company stock worth $7,413,473 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.