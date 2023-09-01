FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 42,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 17.1% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $36.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.58 and a 12-month high of $43.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.91.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 197.47%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FE shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet cut FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.44.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

