Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,564 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 15,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $53.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.04. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $37.74 and a 1 year high of $54.99. The company has a market capitalization of $78.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total transaction of $795,690.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 17,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $866,588.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,946 shares in the company, valued at $200,220.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 15,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $795,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,110 shares of company stock worth $4,934,535 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.