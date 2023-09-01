Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after buying an additional 1,904,985 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 197.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,495,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,332,000 after buying an additional 992,835 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,849,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,821,626,000 after buying an additional 382,510 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 586.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,097,000 after buying an additional 315,700 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,497,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,544,387,000 after buying an additional 244,251 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

LMT stock opened at $448.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.65. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $381.55 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $454.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $463.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.88%.

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

