Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $138.90 Million Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.81% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $138,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $393.00 to $359.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $374.00 to $253.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $414.00 to $353.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $305.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.38.

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

In other news, CFO Ronen Faier bought 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $180.10 per share, for a total transaction of $157,587.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 73,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,221,861.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

SEDG stock opened at $162.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $156.47 and a one year high of $345.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.84.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $991.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

See Also

