Tradition Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $114.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.46. General Electric has a 12-month low of $48.06 and a 12-month high of $117.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Argus boosted their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

