SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Raises Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at $1,565,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 2,399.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 401,348 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter valued at $526,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $323,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,317,143.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of SAIC opened at $117.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.69 and its 200-day moving average is $108.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $87.93 and a 12 month high of $123.53.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SAIC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.29.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

