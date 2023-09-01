SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Has $959,000 Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,091 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,729 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after buying an additional 19,355 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $151.78 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.97 and a 52 week high of $168.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.51. The stock has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $161.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $990,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,793,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,912 shares of company stock valued at $6,938,458. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

